Brokerages Set Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Price Target at $35.06

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.06.

WMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Warner Music Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ WMG opened at $37.39 on Tuesday. Warner Music Group has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $39.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.03 and a 200-day moving average of $32.27.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Forbes Cooper sold 557,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $17,289,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group in the second quarter worth $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Warner Music Group in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

