Brokerages Set Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) PT at C$13.72

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.72.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James downgraded Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$13.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 18th. CIBC downgraded Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Get Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) alerts:

SPB stock opened at C$12.90 on Tuesday. Superior Plus Corp. has a twelve month low of C$5.97 and a twelve month high of C$13.36. The company has a market cap of C$2.27 billion and a PE ratio of 34.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.56.

Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.25) by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$399.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$423.67 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Superior Plus Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.51%.

Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.