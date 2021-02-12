Brokerages Set NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) PT at $55.83

Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.83.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

In other news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total transaction of $1,808,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,064,897.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP J. Chad Brown sold 8,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $519,908.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,072 shares of company stock worth $3,600,759 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NSTG traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.11. 284,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,679. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.04 and a beta of 1.77. NanoString Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $81.63. The company has a quick ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.06.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $31.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.13 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.47% and a negative return on equity of 68.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

