Brokerages Set Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) (TSE:EMA) Target Price at C$61.90

Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) (TSE:EMA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$61.90.

EMA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James set a C$63.00 price objective on Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

EMA stock opened at C$51.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$12.92 billion and a PE ratio of 14.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$52.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$54.21. Emera Incorporated has a twelve month low of C$42.12 and a twelve month high of C$60.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01.

Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) (TSE:EMA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.47 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Emera Incorporated will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. This is an increase from Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.22%.

Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

