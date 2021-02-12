Brokerages Set Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Target Price at $58.00

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

ADPT stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.37. 508,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,996. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.11. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $71.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of -67.76 and a beta of 0.35.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Francis Lo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $95,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $95,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $627,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,732,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,729,566.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,939,578 shares of company stock worth $112,482,746. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 753.0% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

