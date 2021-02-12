Brokerages Expect Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) to Post -$0.12 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) will report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Unity Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Unity Software.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.27.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Unity Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Unity Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.70.

In other news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 40,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $4,465,512.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,234,262. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Clive Downie sold 169,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $18,517,964.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 219,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,968,464.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 600,831 shares of company stock worth $67,411,996.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Unity Software by 291.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Unity Software by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $125.39 on Tuesday. Unity Software has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $174.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.94.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

