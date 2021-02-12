Brokerages Expect The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Will Post Earnings of -$1.04 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for The Liberty Braves Group’s earnings. The Liberty Braves Group reported earnings of ($0.86) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that The Liberty Braves Group will report full year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.93) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Liberty Braves Group.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of The Liberty Braves Group in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

Shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock opened at $28.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.90. The Liberty Braves Group has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $29.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BATRK. Narwhal Capital Management bought a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the third quarter worth about $626,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 33.0% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Parthenon LLC raised its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 11.0% in the third quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 120,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the third quarter worth approximately $418,000. 75.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

