Brokerages Expect Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Billion

Equities analysts expect Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to post sales of $1.54 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hologic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.51 billion and the highest is $1.55 billion. Hologic reported sales of $756.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 103.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hologic will report full-year sales of $5.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $6.09 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.72. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.56.

HOLX traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,579,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,849. Hologic has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.27 and its 200-day moving average is $70.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,248,137.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,417.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,318,904 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 5,025.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 37.5% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

