Brokerages Expect Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Brokerages expect Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) to report earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.77) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.64). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.42) to ($3.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.17) to ($2.80). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Freeline Therapeutics.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FRLN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Redburn Partners started coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Freeline Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Freeline Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Freeline Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $8,572,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Freeline Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $585,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Freeline Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Freeline Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRLN stock opened at $15.12 on Tuesday. Freeline Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $21.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.62.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc operates as a clinical-stage systemic adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy company. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe hemophilia B.

