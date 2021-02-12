Brokerages Anticipate Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) to announce earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.18). Tabula Rasa HealthCare posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 153.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist dropped their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $61.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

In other news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 18,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $743,178.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 835,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,491,587.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 6,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $241,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,118 shares of company stock valued at $5,431,417. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,282,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,610,000 after acquiring an additional 214,080 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,275,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,657,000 after acquiring an additional 30,742 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,179,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,511,000 after buying an additional 428,591 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 837,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,864,000 after buying an additional 29,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 741,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,783,000 after buying an additional 264,674 shares in the last quarter.

TRHC opened at $53.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.91. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $69.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 1.05.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks.

