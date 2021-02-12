Brokerages Anticipate STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) will report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.11. STAAR Surgical posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow STAAR Surgical.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sidoti lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Benchmark lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

NASDAQ:STAA traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $123.86. The stock had a trading volume of 8,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,732. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.97. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $23.20 and a 1-year high of $127.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 651.03 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 4,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $396,671.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 140,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,641,407.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 1,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total transaction of $175,298.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 899,092 shares of company stock worth $95,150,214. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STAA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

