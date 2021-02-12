Brokerages Anticipate Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) will announce $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.53. Paycom Software reported earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $220.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $411.39.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 5,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.91, for a total transaction of $2,174,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.69, for a total transaction of $430,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $5,856,520. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1,710.7% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 507 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $408.57. 9,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $163.42 and a fifty-two week high of $471.08. The company has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $422.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.72.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

