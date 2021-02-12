Brokerages Anticipate Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) to report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Extreme Networks’ earnings. Extreme Networks reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 192.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Extreme Networks will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Extreme Networks.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $242.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.01 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on EXTR. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.30.

Shares of EXTR traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.69. 1,533,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,464. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average is $5.61. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 2.13. Extreme Networks has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93.

In other Extreme Networks news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 39,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $297,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $218,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,136 shares in the company, valued at $5,137,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 247,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,805,145. 3.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

