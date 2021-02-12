Brokerages Anticipate CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $418.16 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) will post sales of $418.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CoreLogic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $454.92 million and the lowest is $399.60 million. CoreLogic reported sales of $426.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreLogic will report full year sales of $1.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CoreLogic.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist cut CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research cut CoreLogic from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoreLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.55.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLGX. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its holdings in CoreLogic by 326.6% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 250,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,356,000 after purchasing an additional 191,658 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of CoreLogic by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in CoreLogic by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in CoreLogic by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in CoreLogic by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLGX stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.75. 1,029,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,643,406. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.09. CoreLogic has a 1 year low of $24.69 and a 1 year high of $83.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. CoreLogic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

CoreLogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

