Brokerages Anticipate BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $579.50 Million

Brokerages expect BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) to report $579.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for BrightView’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $571.00 million and the highest is $586.20 million. BrightView reported sales of $559.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that BrightView will report full year sales of $2.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow BrightView.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.13 million. BrightView had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on BV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. CJS Securities began coverage on BrightView in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

BV traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.30. 423,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.25 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.16. BrightView has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

In other BrightView news, insider Thomas C. Donnelly purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 3,620,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,663 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,117,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,134,000 after acquiring an additional 458,156 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,151,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after acquiring an additional 13,219 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in BrightView by 28.9% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,083,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,356,000 after acquiring an additional 242,884 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in BrightView by 114.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,081,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,326,000 after acquiring an additional 577,647 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

