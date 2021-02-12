Brokerages Anticipate Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.01 Billion

Equities analysts expect Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to report sales of $3.01 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Aramark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $3.33 billion. Aramark posted sales of $3.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aramark will report full-year sales of $12.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.51 billion to $13.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $15.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.94 billion to $16.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aramark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet cut Aramark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aramark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

NYSE ARMK opened at $35.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.42. Aramark has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $43.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

In related news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 25,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $956,927.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,697,874.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Aramark by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,467,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,477,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Aramark by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 49,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Aramark by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 244,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after buying an additional 125,003 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Aramark by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

