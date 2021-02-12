Brokerages Anticipate 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) to Post $0.98 EPS

Brokerages expect that 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for 51job’s earnings. 51job reported earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that 51job will report full-year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.37 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover 51job.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $133.46 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 51job from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of JOBS stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.13. 90,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,417. 51job has a fifty-two week low of $53.94 and a fifty-two week high of $81.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.56.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in 51job in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in 51job in the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in 51job in the fourth quarter valued at $314,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in 51job by 6.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 51job by 2.8% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 44.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 51job

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

