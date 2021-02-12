Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.58

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.575 per share by the business services provider on Friday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions has increased its dividend by 60.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years.

NYSE BR traded up $2.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,961. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.88. The firm has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 0.83. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52 week low of $81.90 and a 52 week high of $158.36.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $535,726.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,744.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 24,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $3,771,054.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 80,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,209,151.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.17.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

