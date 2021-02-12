Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%.

Shares of NYSE BRX traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.15. 66,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,415,923. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 1.63. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $20.86.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BRX shares. TheStreet raised Brixmor Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.37.

In other news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,128. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

