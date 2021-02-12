BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,629 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 70.0% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,054,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,974,000 after buying an additional 1,257,934 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 11.8% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,441,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $789,680,000 after buying an additional 1,105,627 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 42.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,527,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,149,000 after acquiring an additional 748,715 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 23.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,414,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,609,000 after acquiring an additional 463,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 105.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 817,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,815,000 after acquiring an additional 420,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.14.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $83.45 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70. The company has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.52.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,046 shares of company stock worth $2,526,294 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.