BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 239 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,394 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 3.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 41.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in Paycom Software by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Paycom Software by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.91, for a total value of $2,174,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.69, for a total transaction of $430,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $5,856,520 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $488.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $405.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $411.39.

PAYC opened at $407.32 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $163.42 and a one year high of $471.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $422.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $364.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $220.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

