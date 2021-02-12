BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 100 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Globant were worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Globant by 1,104.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globant by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Globant stock opened at $222.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.75 and a beta of 1.24. Globant S.A. has a twelve month low of $70.83 and a twelve month high of $230.47.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $207.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.76 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. Globant’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Globant from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Globant in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Globant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $205.00 to $222.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Globant has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.60.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

