BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,931,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 127.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,766,000 after buying an additional 57,279 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 78.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 341.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 9,110 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 5.8% during the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 9,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy stock opened at $121.99 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.085 dividend. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.89%.

DTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Argus upgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.53.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

