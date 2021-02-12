Brightworth Has $11.23 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Brightworth grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,997 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises about 1.1% of Brightworth’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Brightworth’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $11,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 13.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,575,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,905 shares during the period. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 293.1% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,104,050 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $136,990,000 after acquiring an additional 823,174 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 62.2% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,014,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $249,964,000 after acquiring an additional 772,523 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,367.9% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 735,850 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $91,304,000 after acquiring an additional 685,721 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 52.9% during the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,801,502 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $223,530,000 after acquiring an additional 623,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $190.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.36 billion, a PE ratio of -120.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.17 and its 200 day moving average is $145.35. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $191.25.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.66. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 9,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total transaction of $1,488,745.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,745.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total transaction of $41,826,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at $265,785,668.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,087,207 shares of company stock worth $192,663,358 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.23.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

