BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Position Lifted by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,544,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438,380 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $29,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSIG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 31.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 195.8% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the third quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the third quarter worth $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BSIG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

BSIG stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 80.30%. On average, analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 2.26%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

