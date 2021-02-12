Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.64), Briefing.com reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS.

NASDAQ BHF traded down $1.39 on Thursday, reaching $40.53. 1,873,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $47.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.43.

BHF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

