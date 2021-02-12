Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Issues Earnings Results

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.30), Fidelity Earnings reports. Bridgeline Digital had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 2.98%.

Shares of BLIN stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,844. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.95. Bridgeline Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40.

Get Bridgeline Digital alerts:

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

Featured Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.