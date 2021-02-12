Brian E. Jackson Sells 1,500 Shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Stock

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) SVP Brian E. Jackson sold 1,500 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $21,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,972 shares in the company, valued at $251,967.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $13.95 on Friday. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $16.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $36.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 28.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FMNB shares. TheStreet raised Farmers National Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Farmers National Banc from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Farmers National Banc from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmers National Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 236.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

