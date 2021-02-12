BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Insider Bernard Looney Acquires 120 Shares of Stock

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) insider Bernard Looney bought 120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.40) per share, for a total transaction of £312 ($407.63).

Bernard Looney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BP alerts:

On Monday, January 11th, Bernard Looney bought 105 shares of BP stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 299 ($3.91) per share, for a total transaction of £313.95 ($410.18).

Shares of LON BP opened at GBX 257.80 ($3.37) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 271.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 246.90. The firm has a market cap of £52.45 billion and a PE ratio of -2.57. BP p.l.c. has a 1 year low of GBX 4.82 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.94%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 365 ($4.77) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BP to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 363.53 ($4.75).

BP Company Profile

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Read More: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.