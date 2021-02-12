Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,592 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Boston Private Financial were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bailard Inc. increased its position in Boston Private Financial by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 21,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Boston Private Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,220,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 217,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 128,766 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Private Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.30.

BPFH stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.16.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $86.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.62 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 11.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In other Boston Private Financial news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 10,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $114,434.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,195.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

