Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) Shares Up 72.2%

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) shares shot up 72.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.07 and last traded at $2.95. 109,987,419 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 582% from the average session volume of 16,127,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1.11.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Borqs Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Borqs Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Borqs Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Borqs Technologies by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 419,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 149,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

Borqs Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides development services, software solutions, and products for Android-based smart connected devices in China, India, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mobile Virtual Network Operator Services and Connected Solutions.

