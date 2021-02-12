boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of boohoo group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of boohoo group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BHOOY opened at $97.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.75 and a 200 day moving average of $80.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.26 and a beta of 0.82. boohoo group has a 12-month low of $52.73 and a 12-month high of $105.05.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

