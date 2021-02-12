Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Bombardier stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.48. 25,309,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,232,545. Bombardier has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.34.

BDRBF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bombardier from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Bombardier from $0.75 to $0.65 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Bombardier from $0.43 to $0.55 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lowered shares of Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bombardier in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Bombardier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.52.

About Bombardier

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation and Transportation. The Aviation segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

