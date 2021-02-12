Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Bombardier stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.48. 25,309,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,232,545. Bombardier has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.34.

BDRBF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bombardier from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Bombardier from $0.75 to $0.65 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Bombardier from $0.43 to $0.55 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lowered shares of Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bombardier in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Bombardier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.52.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation and Transportation. The Aviation segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

