Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports.

OTCMKTS BDRBF traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.48. 25,309,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,232,545. Bombardier has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.34.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bombardier from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bombardier in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bombardier from $0.50 to $0.40 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. CIBC lowered Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Bombardier from $0.35 to $0.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bombardier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.51.

About Bombardier

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation and Transportation. The Aviation segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

