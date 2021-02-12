Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports.

OTCMKTS BDRBF traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.48. 25,309,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,232,545. Bombardier has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.34.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bombardier from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bombardier in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bombardier from $0.50 to $0.40 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. CIBC lowered Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Bombardier from $0.35 to $0.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bombardier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.51.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation and Transportation. The Aviation segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

