Bollard Group LLC Trims Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Bollard Group LLC lowered its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 890.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABC opened at $104.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.85. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $72.06 and a 12-month high of $112.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,739,898.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,416.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total value of $7,602,431.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,739,463.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.10.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

