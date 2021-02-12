Bollard Group LLC Takes Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Square by 13.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Square by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Square by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Square by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Square by 370.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SQ. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Square from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Square in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.72.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.88, for a total value of $1,525,307.56. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.61, for a total transaction of $24,961,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,559,645 shares of company stock valued at $337,010,306 over the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SQ opened at $265.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.92 billion, a PE ratio of 422.12, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $227.74 and a 200 day moving average of $186.67. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $269.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

