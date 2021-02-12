Bollard Group LLC Sells 410 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bollard Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,719 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $60.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $246.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.37. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.09.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.64.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

