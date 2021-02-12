Bollard Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 51.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 887 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Change Path LLC increased its position in Adobe by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the software company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the software company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.42.

ADBE stock opened at $496.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $480.18 and its 200-day moving average is $478.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $238.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total value of $275,874.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,016 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,256.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,663 shares of company stock worth $53,991,472 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.