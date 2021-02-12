BMO Private Equity Trust (BPET.L) (LON:BPET) Shares Up 1.3%

BMO Private Equity Trust (BPET.L) (LON:BPET) shot up 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 314.67 ($4.11) and last traded at GBX 313 ($4.09). 17,971 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 86,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 309 ($4.04).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 310.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 302.95. The firm has a market cap of £229.22 million and a PE ratio of 7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.99 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. BMO Private Equity Trust (BPET.L)’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

BMO Private Equity Trust Plc specializes in secondary indirect, direct and investing in other funds. Within investing in other funds, the fund specializes in private equity funds, offshore funds, buy-out funds, venture funds, mezzanine funds, and investment trusts. Within the direct investment, it invests in mezzanine, early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature and buyout.

