Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. Blue Bird had a net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. Blue Bird updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BLBD opened at $18.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.13. Blue Bird has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $26.88. The stock has a market cap of $497.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.