Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Blue Apron’s earnings. Blue Apron reported earnings per share of ($1.66) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blue Apron will report full year earnings of ($2.72) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.39) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Blue Apron.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APRN. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Blue Apron from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Blue Apron from $5.60 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

In other news, Director Matthew B. Salzberg sold 86,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $887,164.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,490.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Meredith L. Deutsch sold 5,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $39,830.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at $95,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 117,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,258 in the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 10,035 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Blue Apron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,021,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Blue Apron by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Blue Apron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. 33.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:APRN opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. Blue Apron has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $28.84. The stock has a market cap of $134.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of -3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.42.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

