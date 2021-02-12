Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Shares Down 9.3%

Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) fell 9.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $53.00 and last traded at $53.84. 10,787,436 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 13,072,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.38.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on Blink Charging in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.48 and a beta of 4.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 285.71% and a negative return on equity of 152.06%.

In other news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 540,000 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $22,140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,092,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,784,095. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald Engel sold 46,113 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $2,250,775.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,320,572.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 766,981 shares of company stock worth $33,661,019 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $911,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 514.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 723,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,941,000 after purchasing an additional 606,063 shares in the last quarter. 18.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blink Charging Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

