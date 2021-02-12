BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Shares Bought by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 85.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,794 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period.

BBN traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.78. 121,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,116. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $27.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.46 and a 200 day moving average of $26.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

