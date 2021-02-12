BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 55.1% from the January 14th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II by 329.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II by 37.4% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 73,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 20,142 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II by 0.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 129,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period.

BFY opened at $15.14 on Friday. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $15.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.18.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

