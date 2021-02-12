BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund (NYSE:MUJ) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.13

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.13 and traded as high as $15.09. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund shares last traded at $15.09, with a volume of 41,857 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day moving average is $14.13.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 7.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MUJ)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

