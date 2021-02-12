BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Short Interest Down 75.9% in January

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decline of 75.9% from the January 14th total of 70,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE BIT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.81. The company had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,553. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.46.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,762,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,808,000 after purchasing an additional 67,533 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 253.8% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 58,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 41,870 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 27,717 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $257,000.

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

