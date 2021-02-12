Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) PT Raised to $75.00 at DA Davidson

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) had its target price raised by research analysts at DA Davidson from $56.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Benchmark upgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.75.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $78.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Blackbaud has a 52-week low of $38.22 and a 52-week high of $82.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 168.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.94 and its 200 day moving average is $59.45.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $242.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackbaud will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 18,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 2.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.