Bitradio Hits Market Capitalization of $114,545.17 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitradio has traded 42.8% higher against the dollar. Bitradio has a market cap of $114,545.17 and $29.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitradio alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000498 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00011619 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,666,097 coins and its circulating supply is 9,666,093 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitradio Coin Trading

Bitradio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.