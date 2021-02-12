Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Hits $232.03 on Exchanges

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $4.33 billion and $1.29 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 24.4% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin SV token can now be purchased for about $232.03 or 0.00488086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,539.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $567.09 or 0.01192891 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00036217 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 45.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004927 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005432 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000267 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Token Profile

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,651,145 tokens. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

