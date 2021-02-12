Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Hits $15.36

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $268.95 million and approximately $32.53 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 32.3% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for about $15.36 or 0.00032216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.66 or 0.00297181 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.27 or 0.00101259 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000987 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

Bitcoin Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.